SSR Mining (SSRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.00

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 138989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSRM. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

In other SSR Mining news, insider Gregory John Martin sold 9,700 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total value of C$136,770.00.

SSR Mining Company Profile (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

