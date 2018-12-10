Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $6.48 Million Stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,528 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHT opened at $177.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. Red Hat Inc has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $179.49.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. Red Hat’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Red Hat from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Red Hat to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Nomura cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Red Hat in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.62.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

