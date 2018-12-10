Starboard Value LP Acquires 170,000 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for about 1.4% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $56,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $804,571.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,029,396 shares of company stock valued at $551,128,155. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

