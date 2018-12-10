Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $263.24 Million Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Steadfast Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,554,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 902,552 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 3.7% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of CSX worth $263,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,523,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,113,000 after purchasing an additional 271,819 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 940,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 372,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 65,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus increased their target price on CSX to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

