Steadfast Capital Management LP Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 416,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 109,541 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,474,000 after buying an additional 1,182,927 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.30 on Monday, reaching $150.77. 4,302,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,709,722. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/steadfast-capital-management-lp-takes-position-in-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.