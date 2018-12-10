Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1,390.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,193 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

