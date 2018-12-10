Stepan (SCL) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Stepan in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.87. 161,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,428. Stepan has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Stepan had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $118,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Victor Slone sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $300,477.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,255 shares of company stock valued at $775,225. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,279,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stepan by 85.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,337 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 2,400.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 75,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

