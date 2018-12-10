Stephens Initiates Coverage on Noble Energy (NBL)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NBL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Noble Energy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

NYSE NBL opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Noble Energy has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

