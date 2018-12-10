Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,970,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,447 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 238.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,950,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 147.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 687,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 355.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth $8,864,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VG opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.91 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $5,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares in the company, valued at $91,269,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $2,494,319.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,440,784.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,411,995 shares of company stock valued at $31,232,935. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

