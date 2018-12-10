Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNP. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 550,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,317,000 after buying an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 297.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 77,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 66,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 473.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $113.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNP. Zacks Investment Research cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

