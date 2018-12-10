Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,943 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 115.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 216.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $97.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.91 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

