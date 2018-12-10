Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $395,000 Position in The Medicines Company (MDCO)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 144.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period.

MDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen set a $46.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 50,300 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $992,419.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,876.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

MDCO opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of ($3.30) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1,477.75% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

