Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Celanese (CE)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Celanese stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,601. Celanese has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.22. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Celanese by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Celanese by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

