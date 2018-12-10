Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,621 shares of company stock worth $11,439,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $49,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,122,000 after buying an additional 642,540 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.6% in the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after buying an additional 315,101 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $6,019,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $25.97. 6,154,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,471. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.59. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

