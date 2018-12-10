StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANX shares. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 271,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.35. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

