Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 113.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,154,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679,027 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Strategic Education worth $432,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 87.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRA. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $119.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

In other Strategic Education news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $673,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,009,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 507 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $73,033.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,495 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/strategic-education-inc-stra-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.