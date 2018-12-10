Summit Materials Inc (SUM) CFO Brian James Harris Acquires 2,000 Shares

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) CFO Brian James Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $997,933.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian James Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Brian James Harris acquired 2,000 shares of Summit Materials stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Brian James Harris acquired 5,000 shares of Summit Materials stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. 2,806,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.93 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Summit Materials by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Summit Materials by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

