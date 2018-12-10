Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Zoetis by 604.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $112,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Zoetis by 206.5% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $121,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $233,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,573.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,081,299. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,290. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

