Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,821,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 86.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,119,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,132,000 after purchasing an additional 982,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,647,000 after purchasing an additional 832,413 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Valero Energy by 118.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,109,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,991,000 after purchasing an additional 601,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,874,000 after purchasing an additional 385,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.64. 811,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

