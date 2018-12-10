Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,874,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,970,000 after buying an additional 499,519 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 136,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.06.

GIS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. 1,159,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,364. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/sunbelt-securities-inc-increases-holdings-in-general-mills-inc-gis.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.