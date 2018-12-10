SunContract Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $265,622.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx and Kucoin. Over the last week, SunContract has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.02757596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00134940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00175534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.76 or 0.09330144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SunContract Token Profile

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SunContract

SunContract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

