Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is Lyrical Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,066,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 354,603 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 4.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.56% of Suncor Energy worth $350,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.52%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, GARP Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

