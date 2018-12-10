Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

