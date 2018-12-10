SunPower Co. (SPWR) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303,795 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 75,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $922.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.94.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/sunpower-co-spwr-stake-lessened-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.