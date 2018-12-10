Superior Industries International (SUP) vs. Tower International (TOWR) Critical Contrast

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Superior Industries International and Tower International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tower International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Superior Industries International presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 121.96%. Tower International has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Superior Industries International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Tower International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Tower International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Tower International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Superior Industries International has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower International has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Superior Industries International pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Superior Industries International pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tower International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and Tower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 0.88% 9.82% 2.76% Tower International 2.68% 29.06% 6.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and Tower International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.11 billion 0.14 -$6.20 million $1.10 5.84 Tower International $1.99 billion 0.27 $47.62 million $3.76 6.88

Tower International has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International. Superior Industries International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tower International beats Superior Industries International on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

