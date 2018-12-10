Surface Oncology Inc (SURF) Holdings Lifted by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,671 shares during the quarter. Surface Oncology accounts for 1.3% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $54,070,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $47,972,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 22.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 192,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $10,230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $9,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SURF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. Surface Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

