SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $392.00 to $333.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.18.

SIVB stock opened at $205.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $203.49 and a twelve month high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,130,000 after buying an additional 471,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,617,000 after buying an additional 371,684 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,918,000 after buying an additional 213,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,219,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 698.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,418,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

