Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 153.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.09.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $446,286.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $485,694.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/synaptics-incorporated-syna-shares-bought-by-mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc.html.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.