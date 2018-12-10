Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Nicolaus

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $5.99 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.47). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.27% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 26,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $158,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

