Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDX. ValuEngine downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.65.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.11% and a negative net margin of 3,185.75%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its products include candidate and entinostat. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.