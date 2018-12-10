SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.02. SYNNEX posted earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.43 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.82.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Matthew Miau bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.19 per share, with a total value of $256,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 364,352 shares in the company, valued at $28,124,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $49,278.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,843.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 370,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,495,099 and have sold 6,609 shares valued at $534,250. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

