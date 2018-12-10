Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Position Trimmed by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,234 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Synopsys by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $87.82 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $795.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/synopsys-inc-snps-position-trimmed-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.