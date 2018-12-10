Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth W. Camp bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $110,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Blair bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,199.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

