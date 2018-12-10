Synthomer (SYNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $370.20

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370.20 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 372.80 ($4.87), with a volume of 415260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.40 ($4.93).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, October 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price (down previously from GBX 440 ($5.75)) on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 541.88 ($7.08).

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

