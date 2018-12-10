Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Director Acquires $249,208.68 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Director John B. Juneau purchased 12,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,208.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TALO traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. 113,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Talos Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,449,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,277,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,375,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,208,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,621,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

