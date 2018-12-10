Target Co. (TGT) Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Target were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $275,000. WEALTHFRONT Corp increased its stake in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,574,000 after acquiring an additional 153,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $67.81 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

