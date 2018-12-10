Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.38 ($2.50).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TW shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 244 ($3.19) to GBX 237 ($3.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 206 ($2.69)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 182 ($2.38) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 112,870 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £148,988.40 ($194,679.73). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 745,846 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £999,433.64 ($1,305,937.07).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 129.30 ($1.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,494,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 211.90 ($2.77).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.