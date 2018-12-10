TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) CEO Purchases $48,620.00 in Stock

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) CEO Michael Anthony Hart acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $48,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Anthony Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCG BDC alerts:

On Monday, December 3rd, Michael Anthony Hart acquired 6,500 shares of TCG BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Michael Anthony Hart acquired 6,500 shares of TCG BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.75 on Monday. TCG BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.07.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. TCG BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $15.25 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 163,878 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 40,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/tcg-bdc-inc-cgbd-ceo-purchases-48620-00-in-stock.html.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.