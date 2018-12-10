TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,231,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,515,000 after purchasing an additional 396,786 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,489,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

AMTD opened at $49.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

