Tembo Gold (TEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

