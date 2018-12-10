TESARO Inc (TSRO) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of TESARO worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TESARO by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in TESARO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TESARO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TESARO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TESARO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

A number of research firms have commented on TSRO. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of TESARO from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays downgraded shares of TESARO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TESARO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of TESARO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TESARO to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.97. 1,110,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,511. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.83. TESARO Inc has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $85.48.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.84 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 295.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,209.72%. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TESARO Inc will post -10.94 EPS for the current year.

TESARO Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

