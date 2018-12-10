Tesla (TSLA) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by Wolfe Research from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.85.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $357.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at $45,963,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $360,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,687.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,375 shares of company stock worth $9,029,040. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 10.3% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,863,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 255.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

