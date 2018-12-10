The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective (down previously from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Sage Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 629.17 ($8.22).

LON SGE opened at GBX 576.60 ($7.53) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 613 ($8.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 825.20 ($10.78).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a GBX 10.85 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.65.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £260,040 ($339,788.32). Also, insider Donald H. Brydon purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £113,300 ($148,046.52).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

