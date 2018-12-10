TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

TXMD opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.23. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 757.59% and a negative return on equity of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,151,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 125,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $847,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,500.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,925,728 shares of company stock worth $21,315,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,932,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 286,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after buying an additional 608,470 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

