Theta Token (THETA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.21 Million

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Theta Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Hotbit, IDEX and OKEx. Theta Token has a total market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.02746003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00133771 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00175048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.09348085 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

Theta Token’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Bithumb, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

