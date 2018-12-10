Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Northcoast Research decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 7th. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.75. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

NYSE THO opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.39). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Thor Industries by 436.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Thor Industries by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $350,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

