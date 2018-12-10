ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €17.40 Price Target at Macquarie

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €17.40 ($20.23) price target from investment analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.54 ($27.37).

FRA:TKA opened at €15.71 ($18.26) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

