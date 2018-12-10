Timken (TKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has $40.15 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKR. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.43.

TKR stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. Timken has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.58 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Timken’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

In related news, Director Frank C. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.05 per share, with a total value of $205,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,808.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Timken in the third quarter valued at $4,654,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Timken in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Timken by 34.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Timken by 50.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 260.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

