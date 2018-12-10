Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 121,176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1,025.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 225,522 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $202.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.75. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.70 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

