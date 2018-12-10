Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

